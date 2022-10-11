MANILA - Maya Bank on Tuesday said it has registered 1 million customers and reached P10 billion in deposits within 5 months after its launch.

Maya is among the only 6 digital banking license holders granted by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Digital banks were set up to make banking more accessible and inclusive compared to traditional banks with physical branches.

"Filipinos are ready for more progressive digital experiences; that's why we've established ourselves as the country's leading digital bank app in record time," Maya Group President and Maya Bank Co-Founder Shailesh Baidwan said.

"We're continuing to strengthen our financial services ecosystem as we bring more innovative services to consumers and enterprises," he added.

Maya, which was officially launched earlier this year, offers e-wallet services, savings, crypto and credit.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had said digital banking could fuel financial inclusion as well as its goal of digitalizing 50 percent of retail transactions by 2023.

The other digital banks in the Philippines are Landbank's OF Bank, UnionDigital, Tonik Bank, GOTyme and Uno Bank.

