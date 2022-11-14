MANILA — Maya Bank on Monday said users can now send and receive money with just their username for safer online transactions.

In a statement, Maya said this makes online money transfers personalized, convenient and as easy as tagging family and friends on social media since there's no need to input 11-digit mobile numbers.



Usernames also help subscribers keep their personal data private including account name and mobile number.



Maya said the feature is now available for upgraded Maya app users.

"We're excited to be the country's first digital bank to launch this feature as we continue to help Filipinos master their money and enable meaningful personalization," said Pepe Torres, Chief Marketing Officer for Maya Philippines.

"It's a game-changer for safety and making our experience with sending money more fun – especially when you attach a GIF to it!," Torres said.

With its partnership with Giphy, Maya users can also attach GIFs to their transactions, the digital bank said.

To set up the Maya username, just tap the "Profile" icon, click "Get Started" on the Create a @username tab, key in the preferred username and hit create. An OTP will be sent to confirm the changes.

Set up Maya username. Screenshot

To send money, just key in the recipient's username, input the amount and tap "continue."

Maya said a username is unique to each Maya account holder. Registration of username is on a first-come, first-served basis, it said.

With this feature, account holders now have a choice to send either their personal username or mobile number when requesting for payments.

E-wallet GCash earlier unveiled a username anonymity feature, where several letters of an account holder's name are hidden to boost security.

