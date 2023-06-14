PT&T inks partnership to sell Starlink to customers

MANILA — Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp said on Wednesday it signed a partnership deal with Australian technology firm NetLinkz to bring SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services to customers across the Philippines.

NetLinkz has a partnership with Starlink to bring the satellite technology to large-scale enterprises globally. With the partnership, Filipinos can now purchase a Starlink kit directly through PT&T, the listed firm said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Previously, the Starlink kit was available for purchase from the SpaceX website.

Starlink announced earlier this year that its services are now available in the country. The technology, which uses low-earth orbit satellite broadband, is focused in remote and underserved areas.

"We are thrilled to bring Starlink to the Philippines and offer our customers with the need for connectivity with a reliable internet solution," said James Velasquez, PT&T President and CEO.

"Our partnership with Netlinkz allows us to provide high-speed internet access to areas where traditional broadband services are limited or unavailable."

PT&T said monthly plans vary for Enterprise and Maritime customers depending on their specific requirements. Plans include offers with 50GB to 6TB data caps, it added.

