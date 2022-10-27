MANILA - A firm by billionaire Henry Sy Jr. on Thursday said it is bringing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite broadband service to the Philippines.

Data Lake Inc, a data company led by Sy and businessman Anthony Almeda, said it has partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink to offer high-speed, low-latency broadband internet.

The company said it will be the first Starlink integrator in the country and the first in Southeast Asia.

Starlink currently offers the service in over 40 countries worldwide, Data Lake said.

Almeda said connecting the Philippines over 7,000 islands usually “requires extensive infrastructure.”

“With the largest constellation of satellites in orbit, Starlink is a flexible service uniquely capable of providing high bandwidth, reliable internet to the country. This is crucial particularly with communications in times of natural calamities,” Almeda said.

SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Sales Jonathan Hofeller said the satellite internet service will connect “hard-to-reach, remote areas on land, at sea, and in the air.”

“We look forward to making the service available in the Philippines in the coming months, and we’re grateful to those who have aided in our ability to connect everyday people, businesses, and government entities,” Hofeller said.

