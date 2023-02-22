The Philippines highlighted as among the countries covered by Starlink based on SpaceX's service map. Screenshot

MANILA - SpaceX on Wednesday said its low-earth orbit satellite broadband internet service called Starlink is now live in the Philippines.

Elon Musk's space exploration firm's Starlink uses a network of low-earth orbit satellites to provide connectivity especially to remote areas that cannot be reached by traditional connectivity such as fiber.

Starlink collaborated with regulators and the government during the previous administration in order to offer its services here in the country.

It has received the backing of former Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, the National Telecommunications Commission as well as the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

SpaceX made the announcement in the local vernacular Tweeting the words "Available na ngayon ang Starlink sa Pilipinas (SpaceX is now available in the Philippines)," it said.

Along with the Tweet is a link to the order form for those interested to avail of the services. Satellite internet could be more expensive compared to the traditional connection.

Based on the order form, residents of Quezon City can avail of Starlink internet but they will have to pay P2,700 monthly for the service and a one-time fee of P29,320 for the hardware which includes a satellite dish, excluding the shipping fee.

The published monthly rate is lower than the P5,500 per month fee as earlier announced by the DICT.

SpaceX said a download speed of 50-200 Mbps can be expected for potential users in Quezon City. The company said there is no contract and that it has a 30-day trial period. Shipping period is 2 to 3 weeks after the order is placed, it said.

In October last year, Data Lake Inc, a data company led by billionaire Henry Sy Jr. and businessman Anthony Almeda said it partnered with SpaceX’s Starlink to offer high-speed, low-latency broadband internet in the Philippines.

