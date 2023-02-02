NTC says working with Starlink to expedite rollout

Deployment of a Starlink Satellite. Photo: Elon Musk/Twitter

MANILA - The National Telecommunications Commission said on Thursday it is continuously working with Starlink Internet Services Philippines Inc for the immediate rollout of its commercial services.

Starlink of Elon Musk's SpaceX will offer broadband internet services using low-earth orbit satellite technology.

In a statement, the NTC said it has deemed approved the request of Starlink that its Starlink User Terminals (SUTs) be classified as customer premise equipment (CPE) based on existing laws and not to subject the same to radio station licensing as it nears its commercial roll-out

But the NTC said its approval requires Starlink to comply, among others, filing its application for the modification of its type acceptance (TA) certificates with the NTC's Equipment Standards Division.

Starlink is also mandated to go through the Commission's Regulation Brand in its National Capital Region office and Radio Spectrum Planning Division to obtain permits to import, product registration and submission of an Affidavit of Undertaking, the regulator said.

“The Commission continues to work with Starlink in ensuring the latter’s immediate commercial roll-out provided it complies with all existing and subsequent laws, circular, orders rules and regulations," NTC Officer-in-Charge Commissioner Ella Blanca B. Lopez said

“Starlink’s internet service offering is a welcome development in achieving President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr.'s plan to digitally link the archipelago," she added.

Starlink earlier said it partnered with Data Lake Inc, a firm by billionaire Henry Sy Jr. and businessman Anthony Almeda, for its rollout.

