BSP unveils special coins for 125th Independence anniv

The APIN commemorative coin set. Photo: BSP

MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas with President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr on Monday led the launching of the commemorative coin set to celebrate the 125h Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood (APIN).

In a statement, the BSP said it launched the 100-Piso coin to mark the 1898 declaration of the Philippine Independence, the 20-Piso for the birth of the country's first republic at the Barasoain Church and the 5-Piso to honor the bravery of Filipinos who fought in the Philippine American war.

The launch was held in Malacanang on June 5, the BSP said in a statement.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr leads the launch and presentation of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence and Nationhood Commemorative Coin Set (Courtesy: MPC Pool)/Via: Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

The BSP said the set is also the first colored, non-circulation commemorative coins it has produced using the latest digital printing technology.

It said an announcement on the official sale would be made on its social media channels.



The National Historical Commission of the Philippines will lead the 125th APIN celebration from 2023 to 2026 with the theme "Kalayaan. Kinabukasan. Kasaysayan," the BSP said.

- with a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

