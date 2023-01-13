MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday it would release P150 commemorative coin in honor of the 150th year of the martyrdom of Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora or Gomburza.
In a tweet, the central bank said the P150 non-circulation coin is legal tender and would retail for P2,200. The limited edition coins will be available on a first come, first served basis, it added.
It said the coins will be on sale at the BSP Store from 1 p.m. on Jan. 16.
Gomburza were executed by Spaniards in Manila in 1872. Last June 2022, the priests were also featured on the Philippine Postal Corp's (PHLPost) commemorative stamps.
