The P150 Gomburza commemorative coin. Screengrab: BSP

MANILA — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday it would release P150 commemorative coin in honor of the 150th year of the martyrdom of Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora or Gomburza.

In a tweet, the central bank said the P150 non-circulation coin is legal tender and would retail for P2,200. The limited edition coins will be available on a first come, first served basis, it added.

It said the coins will be on sale at the BSP Store from 1 p.m. on Jan. 16.

The BSP is pleased to announce the sale of the 150-Piso commemorative non-circulation, legal tender coin in honor of the 150 years of martyrdom of GomBurZa.



The coins will be available for sale starting 16 January 2023, 1:00 pm at the BSP Store: https://t.co/mX7yVUu5A9 pic.twitter.com/RiIvuwd71G — Bangko Sentral (@BangkoSentral) January 13, 2023

Gomburza were executed by Spaniards in Manila in 1872. Last June 2022, the priests were also featured on the Philippine Postal Corp's (PHLPost) commemorative stamps.

