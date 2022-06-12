The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) unveiled Sunday commemorative stamps featuring the three Filipino priests who were executed by Spanish colonial authorities, as the nation celebrated its 124th Independence Day.

In a statement, PHLPost said the stamps also sought to mark the 150th anniversary of the priests Mariano Gomes, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, collectively called "Gomburza."

"The stamps illustrate the sacrifices and heroism of Fathers Gomes, Burgos and Zamora who gave their lives for freedom," said Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio.

Post Office in-house graphic artist Israel A. Viyo designed the stamps, which will be sold at P12 per piece.

PHLPost said the stamps and Official First Day Covers would be available beginning Monday at the Philatelic Counter at the Manila Central Post Office.

The three priests were publicly executed in 1872 at Bagumbayan (now called Rizal Park or Luneta) due to false accusations of treason and sedition arising from the Cavite mutiny.

The priests' death also served as inspiration for national hero Jose Rizal's novel "El Filibusterismo."

The Philippines marked on Sunday its independence from Spanish rule on June 12, 1898, although it subsequently became a US colony for several decades or until 1946.

RELATED VIDEO