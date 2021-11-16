MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas posted photos of its recently released commemorative coins on its Facebook page.

"The latest commemorative coins issued by the BSP feature Filipino heroes Teresa Magbanua, Mariano Ponce, and General Emilio Aguinaldo," the BSP said.

These 100-Piso coins were sold online through the BSP Store at P350 each but were immediately sold out due to high demand, the central bank said.

Commemorative bills and coins are usually bought by collectors. These special coins and bills increase in value over time.