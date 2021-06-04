McDonald's not behind viral towel post in wake of fried chicken controversy: official

MANILA - McDonald's Philippines on Friday said it would not produce any derogatory material against any brand after a fake post went viral supposedly in response to Jollibee's "fried towel" controversy.

The social media post, which came out after the incident where a piece of fried towel was supposedly served as chicken by the rival fast food chain, bears the McDonald's logo and a plate of fried chicken with a corresponding caption that said "our competitor threw in the towel."

The post went viral on Thursday.

"McDonald’s Philippines did not and would not produce or release any disparaging material against any brand," McDonald’s Philippines PR and Communications Senior Manager Adi Timbol-Hernandez said in a statement.

"To reiterate, this piece of content was not made by McDonald’s Philippines and was never posted on any of the brand’s digital assets," Hernandez added.

In a Facebook post that has since been deleted, one Alique Perez on Wednesday said she had received a deep-fried towel instead of the Chickenjoy she ordered from the Jollibee Bonifacio Stop Over branch.

Jollibee Foods Corp then said the branch was one of its franchised stores and that it had "deviated" from standard food preparation procedure based on internal investigation.

The said store was closed for 3 days. The company did not disclose how the fried towel incident transpired and whether or not a sanction would be imposed on those involved.

McDonald's Philippines, JFC and other competing brands have recently been working together to fight COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

