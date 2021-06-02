Jollibee to close down BGC branch for 3 days following ‘fried towel’ incident

MANILA—Jollibee Foods Corp. said it will be closing down one of its branches in Bonifacio Global City following an incident that has gone viral online.

In a statement released early Thursday, Jollibee said it will close down its Jollibee Bonifacio-Stop Over branch for 3 days to review its compliance with the company's procedures, as well as to retrain its personnel.

"Jollibee has carefully developed and complied with food preparation systems to ensure that we deliver excellent quality products and customer satisfaction," the company said, adding that it is already conducting a thorough investigation on the incident.

A Facebook post by user Alique Perez early Wednesday made the rounds online. According to Perez, she ordered fried chicken via delivery for her family.

She, however, noticed that it was difficult to slice through the "chicken" and upon checking, she found that it was actually a towel coated in breading and deep fried.