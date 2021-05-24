Jollibee sells over 4,000 Chickenjoy on London opening day

Jollibee recently opened its flagship Europe location at London’s West End to a huge crowd of customers patiently waiting in line for a taste of their Jollibee favorites. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Food Corps would launch 6 more stores across the UK before the end of 2021, after customers flocked during the opening of London's West End branch where over 4,000 Chickenjoy were sold.

In a statement over the weekend, the homegrown brand said it would further expand its footprint in the UK to tap its GBP 1.2 billion fried chicken market.

Jollibee earlier said it plans to open as many as 50 stores in Europe in the next 5 years as part of its bid to be among the top 5 restaurant companies globally.

Jollibee in London West End, which opened last May 20, exceeded opening day sales records from its Leeds, Leicester City and Liverpool openings, and sold over 4 thousand pieces of Chickenjoy on the first day alone, the operator said.

Chicken-lovers from London lined up as early as 3 a.m. or 7 hours before the doord opened, JFC said.

About 300 people were in line by 9:30 a.m., it said.

"It is heartwarming to see the long lines of customers at Jollibee's London West End opening. We are excited to welcome our British customers along with our Filipino guests to our latest restaurant, where they can enjoy our unique and popular food offerings," Jollibee Group CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

"We also look forward to continuously expanding our brand footprint in UK’s GBP 1.2 billion fried chicken market as we open more stores in the country and the rest of Europe," he added.

The Jollibee group said half of its customers were locals.

It also launched its UK exclusive Spicy Chicken Burger marinated using a special spicy recipy "coated with fiery breading for extra-hot crunch," it said.

The Jollibee Group operates in 33 countries with over 5,800 stores with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People’s Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and India.

