Jollibee brings Chickenjoy to London, opens store near Buckingham Palace

Jollibee's flagship store opened Thursday in Europe at the historic London West End. Handout.

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp on Thursday opened its new flagship store in the United Kingdom located at London West End's Leicester Square near the London Eye and the Buckingham Palace.

British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce congratulated the Philippines' top restaurant operator on his Twitter account.

"Congratulations to @Jollibee on the opening of your latest restaurant in Flag of United Kingdom- bring #chickenjoy to Leicester Square!," Pruce said.

Pruce retweeted a video of Jollibee's opening ceremony which was originally posted by the Department of Trade and Industry's DTI London Twitter account.

In 2020, a Jollibee outlet also opened in Liverpool, UK.

The country's top restaurant operator said it has sold over 3 million pieces of chicken to the British people and is set to achieve 15 million by the end of 2022.

JFC plans to open at least 50 stores across Europe by 2025, as part of its efforts to become of the world's top 5 restaurant operators.

JFC operates in 33 countries with over 5,800 stores globally.