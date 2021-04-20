McDonald's to offer BTS's signature order in PH

Fast-food giant McDonald's has teamed up with music icon BTS for its new celebrity meal, which will be available in nearly 50 countries, including the Philippines.

Starting June 18, Filipinos will be able to try the South Korean superstars' “signature order'' at participating branches nationwide.

“The BTS Meal” will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, and Coca-Cola, as well as two new dipping sauces, sweet chili, and cajun, which were inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.

The move comes after the Big Mac maker saw its global revenues slip at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The septet's promotional campaign is similar to McDonald's previous tie-up with rapper Travis Scott and reggaeton artist J Balvin, which McDonald's claimed helped boost US sales.

The collaboration with BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, however, will be the first time McDonald's launched a celebrity meal on a global scale.

