GCash says now accepted in UK, France, Germany, Italy

MANILA — Filipinos traveling to the UK, France, Germany and Italy can now use GCash for cashless payments, the fintech firm said on Friday.

Harrods, Liberty London and Harvey Nichols in the UK; Printemps in France; Müller and dm-drogerie markt in Germany, as well as itTaxi, and IVS Group in Italy, are among the merchants that accept GCash payments via Alipay+, GCash said in a statement.

“In line with our fervent commitment to make our customers’ everyday lives better and more convenient, we want to make sure that they can maximize their GCash account not only locally but wherever they are across the world. We look forward to expanding to other markets abroad soon and to partner with even more merchants in 2023,” GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said.

Users just need to look for the Alipay+ logo at the checkout in participating stores. For payment, just open the GCash app, select QR or Pay QR button and scan the merchant's code or tap "Pay Abroad with Alipay+" to allow the merchant to scan the users' QR code, GCash said.

GCash said it is continuously expanding its international payment touchpoints in partnership with Alipay+. The e-wallet is also now available in select merchants in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Qatar.