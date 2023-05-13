MANILA — The National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Saturday said it is looking into a possible breach of personal data involving "compromised accounts" that encountered the unauthorized money transfers in the mobile wallet GCash.

Hundreds of GCash users last Tuesday reported that cash transfers had been made without their knowledge. At least 300 people in a Facebook Group said they were GCash users whose e-wallets lost funds in the incident.

Following the news, the digital platform became inaccessible and eventually returned to operation, saying it already "adjusted" the e-wallets of users affected by the unauthorized transfers.

GCash has said that the "glitch" was not a hacking incident and instead pointed to a phishing scheme as a possible reason for the sneaky cash transfers.

But the NPC said it would launch an independent inquiry to "verify the claims" by G-Xchange, Inc., the firm managing GCash, "on the supposed phishing being the cause of the glitch."

ABS-CBN News has reached out to GCash for comment on the latest statement of the privacy commission.

On Friday, the Department of Information and Communication Technology said it is conducting its own investigation into the incident.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said their Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center would lead the probe to check problems with the digital payment platform after receiving several complaints in different instances.

Uy advised the public to not give their personal details through SMS and to not log in with their credentials through web pages or links sent to them.

Transactions must be done, the official said, on the bank or e-wallet's platform or app.