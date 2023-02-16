The GCash app used for payment in Singapore in partnership with Alipay+. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - GCash said on Thursday the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas approved GCash Overseas which would allow Filipinos in Japan, Australia and Italy to sign up for the mobile wallet even without a Philippine SIM during the beta launch.

The BSP approved the beta launch, GCash said, adding that it is the first and only wallet in the country to do so.

“With around 10 million Filipinos living abroad, we want them to also be able to take advantage of GCash services even as they use international SIMs. As more people put their trust in GCash, we strive to remove more barriers and create a better experience for all,” said Martha Sazon, GCash president and CEO.

Under the beta launch, only the first 1,000 users from Japan, Australia and Italy will be able to access GCash with an international SIM card, the mobile wallet said.

Once fully verified, Filipinos overseas, regardless of SIM card, can sign up for GCash and support their families back home by sending money for free, paying bills, and in buying load credits on the app, it said.

The official launch is expected this year, it added.

GCash also earlier partnered with Alipay+ to allow users to pay using their app while abroad. GCash is accepted in select merchants that have Alipay+ in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Qatar as well as the UK, France, Germany and Italy, it said.

