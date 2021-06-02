Red, yellow alerts in Luzon lifted as power demand recedes - NGCP

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED)- The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines on Wednesday afternoon lifted the alert level warnings in parts of Luzon, citing receding demand for power.

Both the red and yellow alerts, supposed to be in place until nighttime, were lifted by 3:21 p.m. due to improving supply conditions, the NGCP said in an advisory.

"As of 3:21 p.m., red and yellow alerts have been lifted by NGCP for the Luzon grid due to receding system demand," it said.

Parts of Luzon are experiencing rains due to Tropical Storm Dante.

Cynthia Perez-Alabanza, head of NGCP's external affairs office, said

the power supply was boosted after an energy plant recently went online after suspending operations.

"For tomorrow (Thursday), sapat po ang supply at matutugunan po 'yung nakikita nating demand, pwera lang po kung may additional na planta na mag-offline na hindi po inaasahan," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Power plants going offline are normal, she said, explaining suspension of their operations are scheduled.

The power operator earlier said the high heat index contributed to the supply issue that was seen to affect the Luzon grid for the next few days.

Perez-Alabanza said that due to cool weather conditions being brought by Dante, energy supply levels are more easily returning to normal.

Energy officials earlier said they would have to impose rotational power outages to balance supply.

