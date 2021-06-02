'Dante' keeps strength while crossing Luzon, set for 6th landfall in Bataan

Courtesy of Himawari-8/NOAA

MANILA (UPDATE) - Tropical Storm Dante is headed towards the eastern coast of Oriental Mindoro after making landfall three more times on Wednesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The country's fourth storm this year made its third landfall over Balud, Masbate at 3:30 a.m., then over Romblon, Romblon at 8 a.m., followed by its latest landfall over San Agustin, Romblon at 8:50 a.m., PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas said.

Earlier, it had made landfall over Sulat, Eastern Samar at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and its second over Cataingan, Masbate at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

It is forecast to make a 6th landfall in Bataan on Wednesday night.

The storm was last estimated over the coastal waters of Pola town, Oriental Mindoro at 1 p.m., moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph, PAGASA said in its 2 p.m. advisory.

Dante, which has so far killed 3 people and left 1 missing after inundating Mindanao, is forecast to pass near or in the vicinity of Oriental Mindoro or the southwestern portion of Batangas before making another landfall over Bataan on Wednesday night.

It will then traverse Zambales and Pangasinan and emerge over the West Philippine Sea. It is then expected to weaken into a tropical depression on Thursday, PAGASA said.

"Hindi na po ito lalabas ng PAR dahil malulusaw siya or hihina siya bilang LPA (low pressure area)," PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas told reporters.

(It won't exit PAR because it will dissolve or weaken as an LPA.)

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, which will bring "damaging winds" that may tilt some wooden, old electric posts, was hoisted over the following areas:

Northern portion of Romblon (Corcuera,

Banton, Concepcion)

Marinduque

Northern and central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Bongabong, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria and Bansud)

Northern and central portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Santa Cruz, Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog and Lubang Islands)

Batangas

Cavite

Bataan

Southwestern portion of Bulacan (Calumpit, Bulacan, City of Malolos, Paombong and Hagonoy)

Western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac, Guagua, Santa Rita, Angeles City, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Bacolor)

Zambales

Western portion of Tarlac (Bamban, Capas, San Jose, Mayantoc, Camiling, Santa Ignacia and San Clemente)

Western portion of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Burgos, Infanta, Dasol, City of Alaminos, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Bugallon, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Bayambang, Urbiztondo, Basista, Malasiqui, San Carlos City, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which may cause slight damage to some houses of very light materials or makeshift structures:

Metro Manila

Rizal

Laguna

Rest of Bulacan

Rest of Pampanga

Rest of Tarlac,

Rest of Romblon

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

Western portion of Quezon (Sampaloc, Mauban, Lucban, Tayabas City, Candelaria, San Antonio, Tiaong, Dolores, Sariaya, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pitogo, Unisan, Gumaca, Lopez, Plaridel, Macalelon, Catanauan, General Luna, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres and San Francisco)

Western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Antonio, Gapan City, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Jaen, Zaragoza, Licab, Guimba, Cuyapo, Nampicuan, Talugtug, Quezon, Aliaga, Santa Rosa)

Rest of Pangasinan

Southern portion of Benguet (Itogon, Tuba, Sablan, Baguio City, La Trinidad, Kapangan and Tublay)

PAGASA

The storm will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Calabarzon, Romblon, Marinduque, Occidental Mindoro,

Oriental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Bataan, Zambales, and Pangasinan from Wednesday to Thursday morning, PAGASA said.

Moderate to heavy rains will also prevail over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, Iloilo, and Guimaras.

Meantime, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Bicol region, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Negros Occidental, and the rest of Mimaropa.

PAGASA warned that scattered to widespread flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas with high susceptibility to these hazards.

Phivolcs also warned of lahar flow or muddy run-off in rivers and drainage areas of Mayon Volcano and muddy stream flow from the western side of Taal Lake, its officer-in-charge Renato Solidum said.

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates