Tropical Storm Dante makes 2nd landfall over Masbate

MANILA - Tropical Storm Dante made a second landfall over Masbate early Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the center of Dante made landfall in the vicinity of Cataingan town in Masbate.

The storm made its first landfall over Eastern Visayas Tuesday night.

In its 2 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Dante was last spotted in the vicinity of Cataingan, Masbate, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 90 kph.

The country's 4th storm, which has so far killed 3 people and left 1 missing after lashing Mindanao, has accelerated and is now moving west northwestward at 20 kph from 15 kph.

PAGASA said Dante is likely to to remain as tropical storm within the next 12 hours before eventually weakening into a tropical depression within the day.

Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas:

LUZON

Masbate

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Norte

the western and central portions of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Iriga City, Buhi, Ocampo, Goa, Tigaon, Sagñay, Ragay, Del Gallego, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Naga City, Canaman, Libmanan, Pamplona, Gainza, Milaor, Camaligan, Pili, Pasacao, San Fernando, Minalabac, Bula, Baao, Nabua, Balatan, Bato)

the southern portion of Quezon (Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Lopez, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, Macalelon, General Luna, Pitogo)

the eastern portion of Marinduque (Santa Cruz, Torrijos)

the northern and eastern portions of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang)

VISAYAS

Biliran

the northern and central portions of Samar (Daram, Talalora, Santa Rita, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, Hinabangan, Paranas, San Sebastian, Motiong, San Jose de Buan, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, Zumarraga, Tarangnan, San Jorge, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Matuguinao, Santa Margarita, Calbayog City, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

the western portion of Northern Samar (Silvino Lobos, Mondragon, Catarman, Lope de Vega, Bobon, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Biri, Allen, Victoria, San Isidro, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 1:

LUZON

the southern portion of Isabela (San Mateo, Alicia, Echague, Angadanan, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, City of Santiago, Ramon, Cordon)

Ifugao

Mountain Province

the eastern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Kabayan, Bokod, Mankayan)

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Aurora

the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Palayan City, General Mamerto Natividad, Rizal, Pantabangan, Carranglan, Llanera, San Jose City, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon)

the eastern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

Rizal

Laguna

the eastern portion of Batangas (San Pascual, Alitagtag, Cuenca, Talisay, Balete, San Nicolas, Santa Teresita, Taal, San Luis, Bauan, Mabini, City of Tanauan, Malvar, Mataasnakahoy, Santo Tomas, Lipa City, San Jose, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Taysan, Lobo, Rosario, San Juan)

the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Marinduque

the rest of Romblon

the rest of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

VISAYAS

the rest of Northern Samar

the rest of Samar

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Southern Leyte

the northern portion of Cebu (Minglanilla, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Balamban, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City, Asturias, Tuburan, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tabogon, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

the northern portion of Bohol (Pilar, Dagohoy, Danao, Inabanga, Buenavista, San Miguel, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Getafe, Candijay)

the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, City of Victorias, Manapla, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Toboso, City of Escalante, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City)

the northern and eastern portions of Iloilo (Anilao, San Enrique, City of Passi, Bingawan, Banate, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Ajuy, Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan, Calinog, Lambunao, Dueñas, Dingle)

Capiz

Aklan

the northern portion of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste)

PAGASA said Dante will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern portion of Cebu including Camotes and Bantayan Islands, the northern portion of Negros Occidental, Aklan, Capiz, the northern portion of Antique, the northern and eastern portions of Iloilo, Masbate, and Romblon.

Moderate to heavy rains may also prevail over the rest of Western Visayas, the rest of Central Visayas, Samar, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Camarines Norte.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are likely over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, the rest of Calabarzon, the northern portion of mainland Palawan, the rest of Visayas, the rest of Bicol Region, Dinagat Islands, and Camiguin.

