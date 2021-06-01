Tropical Storm Dante makes landfall over Eastern Samar

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA - Tropical Storm Dante made landfall over Eastern Samar Tuesday night, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the center of Dante made landfall in the vicinity of Sulat town in Eastern Samar at 8:30 p.m.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the center of Dante was last spotted 55 kilometers east northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 80 kph.

The country's 4th storm, which has so far killed 3 people and left 1 missing after lashing Mindanao, is moving northwestward at 30 kph.

PAGASA said Dante is likely to to remain as tropical storm before it makes a second landfall over Sorsogon or Rapu Rapu Island. It could then weaken further into a tropical depression on Thursday.

Tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 2 was hoisted over the following areas:

LUZON

the southern portion of Quezon (Calauag, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, Catanauan, San Narciso, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco, General Luna, Gumaca, Macalelon, Pitogo, Quezon)

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Island

Albay

Sorsogon

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

the northeastern portion of Leyte (Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Santa Fe, Palo)

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind Signal No. 1:

LUZON

Aurora

the eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Palayan City)

the eastern portion of Bulacan (Doña Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray)

Rizal

Laguna

the southeastern portion of Batangas (Lobo, San Juan, Rosario, Taysan, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Lipa City, Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, Balete, Mataasnakahoy, San Jose)

the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

VISAYAS

the northeastern portion of Aklan (Lezo, Numancia, Banga, Kalibo, New Washington, Balete, Batan, Altavas, Makato, Tangalan)

the northeastern portion of Capiz (Mambusao, Sapi-An, Ivisan, Roxas City, Panitan, Sigma, Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Pilar, Ma-Ayon, Dao, Cuartero)

the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, Lemery, Ajuy, Concepcion)

the northeastern portion of Negros Occidental (Manapla, Cadiz City,

Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, City of Victorias, Calatrava)

the northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Asturias, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Sogod, San Remigio, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabogon, Bantayan Islands, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Catmon, Danao City, Carmen, Compostela, Cebu City, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova), including Camotes and Bantayan Islands

the northeastern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Ubay, San Miguel, Alicia, Buenavista, Mabini, Candijay, Anda, Inabanga, Guindulman, Dagohoy, Pilar, Danao, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia)

Southern Leyte

MINDANAO

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Dinagat Island

the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga)

the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat),

the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Cantilan, Carrascal)

