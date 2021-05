3 dead, 1 missing, as tropical storm Dante lashes Mindanao

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Tropical storm Dante has left at least 3 dead and 1 missing after inundating parts of Mindanao, authorities said Tuesday.

A 14-year-old girl was found dead after being swept by floodwaters in South Cotabato, while her father remained missing.

In Davao de Oro, a 1-year-old was killed in a landslide.

A 71-year-old man was also swept by strong currents after attempting to cross floodwaters in Malalag town, Davao del Sur Sunday, police said.

Dante, the country's fourth storm this year, is forecast to hit land over Eastern Samar between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and pass by the vicinity of Camarines Sur and Catanduanes area by Wednesday afternoon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

It is expected to reach severe tropical storm category by Wednesday before dissipating throughout its movement, the bureau added.