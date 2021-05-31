1 dead as tropical storm Dante inundates Davao del Sur

MANILA - An elderly man was found dead early Monday after being swept by floods brought by tropical storm Dante in Davao del Sur, police said.

Porperio Sabate Pilapil, 71, was on his way home aboard his bicycle on Sunday afternoon when he attempted to cross floodwaters and was swept away by the current, according to Malalag Municipal Police.

Dante, then a tropical depression, brought heavy rains in the region.

The country's 4th storm this year is forecast to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao region, Soccsksargen, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

It is unlikely to make landfall but is expected to gradually intensify in the next 2 days, PAGASA said.

Dante was last estimated 625 kilometers east of Davao City as of 4 a.m., moving north northwest at 15 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 80kph, according to PAGASA.

--Report from Francis Magbanua