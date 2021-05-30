Dante now a tropical storm; floods hit parts of Davao City : PAGASA

MANILA - Tropical depression Dante has intensified into a tropical storm early Monday but is unlikely to make landfall, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 4th storm this year was last estimated 625 kilometers east of Davao City as of 4 a.m., moving north northwest at 15 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 65 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 80kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

On Monday, its outer rainbands will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao region, SOCCSKSARGEN, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental.

The state weather bureau warned that isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

On Sunday, heavy rains brought by Dante caused floods in parts of Davao City.

Police and volunteer rescuers evacuated several families in Bangkal, Davao City including 65 families in Bulusan and Taal. Another 12 families in Barangay Bunawan, 3 families in Barangay Mintal and 10 families in Barangay Bago Aplaya were evacuated to higher ground after creeks and rivers overflowed.

LANDFALL UNLIKELY

Dante is forecast to gradually intensify in the next 2 days before weakening throughout the remainder of the forecast period and will likely remain over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

It is expected to continue moving generally northwest over the next three days and turn northward on Thursday and northeastward on Friday, PAGASA added.

"Sa ngayon po, mababa pa rin po ang tsansa na maglandfall si Dante, PAGASA weather forecaster Samuel Duran told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(There is a low chance that Dante will make landfall.)