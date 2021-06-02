More brownouts ahead: Luzon grid on red alert starting 9 a.m.

CHARGE YOUR BATTERIES: Expect more brownouts ahead as the Luzon grid is placed on red alert status from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said.

The schedule for yellow and red alerts for the Luzon grid is as follows:

Luzon grid status, 02 June 2021:

Yellow Alert

8:00AM-9:00AM

5:00PM-6:00PM

11:00PM-12:00AM

Red Alert

9:00AM-5:00PM

6:00PM-11:00PM



Operating Requirement: 11,976MW

Available Capacity: 11,260MW

Operating Margin Deficiency: - 716

NGCP head for external affairs Cynthia Alabanza earlier warned of more power interruptions in Luzon due to a lack of supply amid persistent hot weather.

"The problem right now is there's not enough power in the national grid so we have no choice but to raise a red alert, which in turn leads to the possibility of power interruption in various parts of Luzon," she told ABS-CBN News.

The Department of Energy on Monday said that besides the high heat index that pushed demand for power, maintenance work and unscheduled outages at key power plants in Luzon and low gas pressure from the Malampaya also contributed to power supply problems.