NGCP: Expect more power interruptions due to lack of supply

Electrical meters with countless electrical wires hanging near residences in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City on February 19, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines on Tuesday warned of more power interruptions in Luzon due to a lack of supply amid persistent hot weather.

The NGCP will raise grid status alerts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., said its head for external affairs Cynthia Alabanza.

"Ang problema ngayon ay wala hong sapat na kuryente na nakakabit sa national grid para ho ito ihatid. Kaya wala ho tayong choice kundi magpatupad ng red alert at magkakaroon ng posibilidad ng power interruption sa kalat kalat na bahagi ng Luzon," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The problem right now is there's not enough power in the national grid so we have no choice but to raise a red alert, which in turn leads to the possibility of power interruption in various parts of Luzon.)

"Ang mga puwedeng ipagpalibang activities, ipagpaliban natin."

(We urged consumers to as much as they can put off their activities.)

The NGCP is coordinating with power distributors and cooperatives so they can make adjustments, Alabanza said.

"Para makapagdiskarte sila sa kanilang prangkisa at kung mayroon lugar na kailangan panatilihing may kuryente katulad ng city centers kung nasaan ang mga ospital yan ay magagawan nila ng paraan," she added.

(So they can make adjustments and keep power on at city centers where hospitals are located.)

The Department of Energy on Monday said that besides the high heat index that pushed demand for power, maintenance work and unscheduled outages at key power plants in Luzon and low gas pressure from the Malampaya also contributed to power supply problems.