Philippines to begin COVID-19 vaccination of 30 million essential workers next month

A security guard assists people who are scheduled to receive their 2nd dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on May 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some 30 million Filipino essential workers are included under the A4 category set to be vaccinated beginning next month, officials said Monday.

The figure is twice the initial estimate and now includes employees who work from home, said Labor Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresita Cujueco.

"Sinama na ang private workers who go out of their residences, who physically have to report to work, all government employees. Nandun din po ang informal sector and self-employed who go out og their residences," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Private workers who go out of their residences, who physically have to report to work, all government employees, members of the informal sector and self-employed workers are all included.)

"Napagusapan rin po ang mga BPOs...dahil sa kanilang contribution to the economy and because when they go out they may still be affected, kasama pa rin po sila sa A4."

(It has also been agreed that BPOs are included due to their contribution to the economy and because when they go out they may still be affected.)

The public is reminded to pre-register online with their local government units (LGUs) to avoid overcrowding in vaccination sites, said Ret. Major Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., spokesperson of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Special lanes will be designated for members of previous priority categories A1 to A3 (health workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities), Padilla added.

"Importante po magpalista para mai-schedule kayo ng LGU at hindi magdagsaan," he said.

(It's important to register so your LGU can schedule you and people won't troop to the vaccine sites.)

The Philippines aims to inoculate 500,000 daily in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, and 6 other urban areas to reach herd immunity by November, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said.

Some 5 million Filipinos have received their first COVID-19 jab while 1,189,353 have been fully vaccinated, Galvez added.