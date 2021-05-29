Work-from-home employees, kasama sa A4 priority category sa COVID-19 vaccination: Bello

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nilinaw ni Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III na maging ang mga manggagawang work-from-home ay dapat na makasama sa A4 katergorya ng mga prayoridad sa pagbabakuna laban sa COVID-19.

“Hindi ibig sabihin na work-from-home ka all the time nasa bahay ka na. You have to liberalize the interpretation. Basta importante 'pag worker ka kasama ka sa A4,” pahayag ni Bello.

Nitong Biyernes ay inilabas ng pamahalaan ang ilang rebisyon sa mga priority groups o pagkakasunod-sunod ng mga indibidwal na babakunahan.

Sakop sa A4 priority group lahat ng manggagawang kailangang lumabas ng bahay at pumasok sa opisina araw-araw.

“Hindi naman kailangang ispecify mo na you have to be at work all the time kasi when you’re working at home, 'yung work-from-home arrangement, it does not mean naman na hindi ka na nagre-report. You have to submit your written report. You have to go there and get your salary. Kung may mga instruction employer mo you come to the office for further instruction,” sabi ni Bello sa panayam sa TeleRadyo.

- TeleRadyo 29 Mayo 2021



