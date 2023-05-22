Some national IDs for delivery in Manila affected by post office fire

Fire gutted the Manila Central Post Office in Lawton, Manila before midnight Sunday. Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some national IDs for delivery in the City of Manila were affected by the fire at the Manila Central Post Office, Philippine Statistics Authority Usec. and National Statistician Dennis Mapa said on Monday.

In a statement, Mapa said the PSA is working with the Philippine Postal Corp to determine the total number of affected Philippine National IDs (PhilIDs).

"Based on the initial information provided by the PHLPost, only PhilIDs for delivery in the City of Manila were affected by the fire," Mapa said.

Mapa added that national IDs for delivery are sorted and stored at the PHLPost Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City and that they were unaffected by the fire.

"We assure the public that the PhilIDs affected by the fire shall be replaced by the PSA at no additional cost to concerned registered persons, following protocols set by the PSA for such scenarios," he said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in early Monday said the fire at the Manila Central Post Office in Lawton reached general alarm or the highest classification.

RELATED VIDEO