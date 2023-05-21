Fire guts Manila Central Post Office

WATCH: Fire razes the Manila Central Post Office on Monday.



The BFP has raised the General Alarm, as of 6AM. | via @_KarenDeGuzman pic.twitter.com/IpwirbAskL — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) May 21, 2023

Fire gutted the Manila Central Post Office in Lawton, Manila before midnight Sunday.

Firefighters said the blaze started at the basement of the building. The fire reached Task Force Alpha past 4 a.m. and has reached the General Alarm at 6 a.m.

Fire gutted the Manila Central Post Office in Lawton, Manila before midnight Sunday. Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

At least 24 fire trucks have responded to the blaze

Post Manager General Marc Laurent said a portion of the basement is used as their Mega Manila area office, which doubles as a repository for documents and unserviceable equipment. The office is located right beside the area for letters and parcels.

Watch more News on iWantTFC