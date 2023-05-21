Home  >  News

Fire guts Manila Central Post Office

Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 07:33 AM | Updated as of May 22 2023 07:38 AM

Fire gutted the Manila Central Post Office in Lawton, Manila before midnight Sunday. 

Firefighters said the blaze started at the basement of the building. The fire reached Task Force Alpha past 4 a.m. and has reached the General Alarm at 6 a.m.

At least 24 fire trucks have responded to the blaze 

Post Manager General Marc Laurent said a portion of the basement is used as their Mega Manila area office, which doubles as a repository for documents and unserviceable equipment. The office is located right beside the area for letters and parcels. 

