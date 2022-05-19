Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Quezon City on April 19, 2022, after another oil price hike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday raised its inflation outlook for the year due to persisting upward price pressures such as higher oil prices, transport fares, as well as the continued meat and fish supply shortage.

Inflation could average 4.6 percent in 2022, higher than the initial forecast of 4.3 percent, said the BSP. This will breach the government's 2 to 4 target range.

"The Monetary Board also observed the emergence of second-round effects, including the higher-than-expected adjustment in minimum wages in some regions. Inflation expectations have likewise risen, highlighting the risk posed by sustained pressures on future wage and price outcomes," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

The BSP Monetary Board hiked the country's benchmark interest rate, used by banks to price loans, by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent from 2 percent to mitigate the rising prices.

Inflation quickened to 4.9 percent in April.

Diokno, however, emphasized that inflation could revert within target range by 2023 "as domestic and global supply pressure ease."

BSP's Department of Economic Research (DER) said average inflation could settle at 3.7 percent next year.

