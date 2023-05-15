Senators seek review of NGCP contract with Chinese company

MANILA -- At least four senators are eyeing a review of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ (NGCP) franchise following incidents of blackouts recorded in Visayas and other power supply issues nationwide.

Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said her panel is now open to reviewing the NGCP franchise, considering the importance of its service to the “critical need of Filipinos.”

“The recurring power outages being experienced by millions of households amid the scorching months should not be the norm,” Poe said in a statement.

For Sen. JV Ejercito, a “review” of NGCP franchise is really necessary given its partnership with the State Grid Corporation of China, which he said is not really advisable given the Philippines’ ongoing dispute with Beijing over the West Philippine Sea.

“Nakakabahala na ang NGCP malaking porsyento, 40 percent is already owned by a Chinese entity owned by the Chinese government," Ejercito said.

State Grid Corporation of China, even if it only holds 40 percent of shares in the NGCP, is actually controlling the latter’s operations, Ejercito said, quoting his unnamed sources.

A hearing on the NGCP franchise can either be conducted by the Senate and the House of Representatives, the senator said.

A review on the NGCP franchise “makes a lot of sense” given the increasing occurrence of power interruptions in the country, according to Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

On May 10, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, also sought an investigation of the NGCP performance.

“The national grid of the electric power industry is the sole backbone for the transmission of electricity throughout the country... by virtue of its franchise, NGCP is bound to operate and maintain the transmission system, grid and related facilities at all times in accordance with industry standards,” Gatchalian said.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros meanwhile renewed her call for the government to regain its control of the NGCP to ensure the country’s protection.

In 2018, the Senate also investigated the said partnership, but were barred from entering the NGCP facilities.

