Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Thinning reserves in the Luzon grid point to a bigger problem, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

The country's power grid operator said the government and stakeholders must look at making the entire power system in the country more resilient.

On Monday morning, the NGCP placed Luzon under yellow and red alert as the available capacity shrank to 10,727 megawatts providing insufficient buffer as the peak demand was estimated at 10,585 megawatts.

The NGCP lifted the yellow and red alert status Monday night due to receding system demand.

"As an ordinary part of operations, there are times when certain power plants and even distribution grid 'fail'," NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza told ANC on Tuesday.

"There were several plants already on forced outage or unplanned maintenance schedule coming into the weekend. During the weekend, there was a short momentary transmission line disturbance that was resolved by NGCP within 4 hours," she added.

"Unfortunately, the plants that were disengaged from the grid as a result of this transmission glitch were unable to return immediately."