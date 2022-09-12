NGCP lifts red, yellow alerts for Luzon power grid

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The country's power grid operator said Monday night that the red and yellow alerts it had raised for the Luzon grid are now lifted.

"Na-lift ang red and yellow alert for today at walang low dropping or power interruption na nangyari," National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The NGCP's Twitter account confirmed the development.

"As of 8:01PM, yellow alert for the Luzon grid has been lifted by NGCP due to receding system demand," the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) tweeted.

On Monday morning, the NGCP announced that the Luzon power grid would be on red alert from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It also said that yellow alert would be raised from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A yellow alert means that power reserves have fallen below ideal levels, while a red alert indicates that the power supply is insufficient to meet demand and that outages would happen in certain areas.

The Department of Energy, meanwhile, said it was verifying the cause of forced outages Monday that prompted the NGCP to place Luzon on yellow and red alerts.

"We assure the public that the DoE is verifying the cause of the forced outages this morning as there appears to be no fuel supply constraints," Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said in a statement.