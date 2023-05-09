Home  >  Business

DOE chief says 'inadequacies' in transmission system led to power interruption in Luzon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 09 2023 11:09 PM

The Philippine energy department blamed inadequacies of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for Monday's power outages in various parts of the Luzon region. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 9, 2023
 
