Smart says motorists can now use mobile load for Easytrip RFID load

Toll assistants attend to motorists whose RFID stickers contain no balance at the CAVITEX toll plaza in Parañaque City. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA – Smart Communications Inc said Thursday it partnered with Metro Pacific Tollways Corp to launch the country’s first toll top-up using mobile load.

Starting May 6, Smart and TNT subscribers can reload their Easytrip RFIDs just by sending a text message, PLDT Inc’s wireless arm said in a statement.

To reload, subscribers just need to key in EASY[DENOM]<SPACE>[12-DIGIT RFID ACCOUNT NUMBER] and send to 3279 or similar to how prepaid mobile numbers can also be topped up.

Smart said users can load P100, P300, P500 and P1,000.

Load amount will be deducted from their prepaid balance if they are Smart prepaid or TNT subscribers while it would be charged to the monthly bill of postpaid consumers.

A notification will be sent via text message for every successful transaction, the telco said.

"Many of us rely on our mobile phones for crucial information and services, so we are glad to team up with Smart to introduce another hassle-free way for users to top up their Easytrip RFID accounts with their Smart or TNT mobile load through a simple message," MPTC CEO president and CEO Rodrigo Franco.

This way, they may enjoy a smoother and safer journey on our tollways without worrying about not having enough Easytrip load,” he added.

Easytrip RFID can also be reloaded through the Easytrip website using any Visa, Mastercard or Bancnet card and other accredited online payment channels.

The Easytrip RFID cards can be used on the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) and the C-5 South Link Expressway.

