NLEX to address RFID issues with ‘clear, concrete’ solutions on Thursday

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp. said it has prepared concrete plans to solve RFID issues that local government has said slowed down vehicular traffic in Valenzuela City this month.

Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian suspended the business permit of NLEX Corp. operator Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. on Monday for failure to swiftly address issues concerning its RFID system.

In a statement issued Wednesday, NLEX Corp. said it will issue a response on Thursday.

"As detailed in our previous communications with him, we have prepared our action plans to address these concerns. We will reply to the letter indicating our clear and concrete solutions tomorrow, December 10th," NLEX said.

The solutions, the company said, will cover problems including "RFID stickers that easily wear out, sensors that cannot promptly read RFID stickers, and missing load."

But the tollways operator mentioned in the letter that the traffic that hit Valenzuela City especially on December 1 should not be blamed entirely to their RFID system.

"While the increased traffic volume last December 1st was also due to a number of other reasons, like the surge of trucks and private cars headed to Manila from the long holiday, and the build-up to the Christmas season, we assure our customers that we are continuously working to address their concerns," the corporation said.

Gatchalian said the automated toll system of NLEX in Valenzuela should be able to read RFID tags on at least 95 percent of passing vehicles for its suspension to be lifted.

"Importante puntahan nila ako any time para magkaintindihan kami, ano ang hinahanap nating ekspektasyon. Sa akin siguro ang pinakamadaling ekspektasyon, 95 percent or 98 percent dapat ang readability," Gatchalian said in a public briefing.

(It is important that they go to me so that we can agree on the expectations that we are looking for. For me perhaps the easiest expectation is that the readability should be 95 to 98 percent.)

This is the readability rate of the South Luzon Expressway's cashless toll system, he added.