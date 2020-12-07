Valenzuela City suspends business permit of NLEX operator

Watch also in iWantTFC

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian makes good on his threat to suspend the business permit of the operator of the North Luzon Expressway due to the heavy traffic supposedly caused by the faulty implementation of its RFID payment system.

The operator's plea for a grace period was rejected by Gatchalian, who insists the company had more than enough time to fix their issues. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 7, 2020