Valenzuela City suspends business permit of NLEX operator
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 07 2020 11:01 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., MPTC, NLEX, Valenzuela City, Mayor Rex Gatchalian, RFID, RFID system, Gatchalian vs NLEX
- /spotlight/12/07/20/last-month-the-hottest-november-on-record-eu
- /news/12/07/20/duterts-asks-lgus-to-tap-hotels-as-covid-19-quarantine-facilities
- /news/12/07/20/m64-quake-strikes-off-sorsogon
- /overseas/12/07/20/indonesia-receives-over-a-million-chinese-covid-19-vaccine-doses
- /video/news/12/07/20/duterte-duque-willing-to-take-covid-19-vaccine-once-available