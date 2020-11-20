Metro Pacific Tollways building 'urban ring road' linking north, south, east, west of Metro Manila

The massive 'Urban Ring Road' project of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) that will link all Metro Manila expressways in a big loop. Handout

MANILA - The Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Tollways Corp (MPTC) will build a network of expressways around Metro Manila that will connect all major roads in the metro, the firm announced on Friday.

The P155 billion "Urban Ring Road" will link the west, east, north, and south sides of Metro Manila via interconnected tollways which will comprise a “ring around the metropolis” for seamless urban travel, it said.

"That’s why we call it the ‘MPTC Urban Ring Road,’ which is designed to improve circulation and assure unimpeded traffic flow...The economic losses of city traffic are enormous. We’d like to help manage it, and the MPTC Urban Ring Road is our contribution,” Rodrigo Franco, MPTC President and CEO said in a statement.

It is also meant to decongest local roads and strengthen the road network configuration by separating local in-city trips from inter-city to inter-regional travel, it said.

The four expressways of the Urban Ring Road include:

- The 19.4-kilometer Elevated C-5 Expressway will connect Quezon City to Taguig, and also reduce the two-hour travel time to only 15 minutes.

- The C-5 South Link will connect C-5 Road to CAVITEX and will reduce the one-hour journey to 10 minutes.

- NLEX-CAVITEX Port Link Expressway will then connect CAVITEX to other expressways such as CALAX, NAIA Expressway, and SLEX.

- And the 5km elevated NLEX Harbor Link-Port Area Section or "NLEX Connector" which will link Manila's Port Section to NLEX.

MPTC said the road link system will allow for faster and "round-the-clock" transportation of goods within and through Metro Manila.

MPTC said the "Ring Road" concept was inspired by the body's circulatory system.

Watch more in iWantTFC

- with a report from Nika Lazo, ABS-CBN News.