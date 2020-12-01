MULTIMEDIA

RFID installation continues

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Toll assistants attend to motorists whose RFID stickers contain no balance at the CAVITEX toll plaza in Parañaque City on Tuesday. While tollways start to implement the fully digital cashless system starting Dec. 1, the Department of Transportation earlier said that RFID sticker installation would remain operational 24/7 on toll lanes, and that there would be no apprehensions for vehicles without RFID stickers until January 11.