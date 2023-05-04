Converge launches fiber broadband in Boracay

MALAY, AKLAN - Foreign and local tourists as well as the hospitality industry in Boracay are seen to benefit from the availability of faster reliable internet connectivity, Converge ICT Solutions Inc CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said, as he led the official launching of its services on the paradise island.

Uy said firing up fiber broadband in Boracay was part of the completion of its network in the entire Panay Island for P2 billion, which was ongoing for the last 4 years.

So far, Kalibo, Numancia, New Washington, Banga, Malay, Lezo, Alvatas and Makato are now "fiber-powered" with more areas coming soon, Converge said.

Boracay was earlier subjected to closure and rehabilitation costing billions of pesos after the popular tourist destination was described as a "cesspool" by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

It was reopened in 2018 but was forced to shut down again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Converge is now here in Boracay. It took us some time but we are happy and privileged to be finally here to serve you," Uy said during the ceremony attended by local officials and media representatives from all over the country.

"The infrastrucuture is built part of the entire Panay Island. Boracay is a tourism destination and daming complain dito. Sabi ko subukan natin, ayusin natin (I said, let's try, let's fix this)," he said.

Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy and COO Jesus Romero in the popular white sand beach of Boracay.

He said they aim to provide services to hotels, condominiums, banks and other businesses as well as residential consumers on the island.

As of May 2, 2023, a total of 376 Department of Tourism Accredited Accommodation Establishments (AAE) were allowed to operate in Boracay with a cumulative total of 14,028 rooms.

"Now restrictions have eased here, it's time to get back to the business," Uy said.

"So now businesses of every size can harness the full potential of digitalization with our pure fiber connectivity and tailored solutions. Our service does not only mean a better digital experience for their customers but a more seamless way of working and operating," he said.

During the event, Uy also vowed to help connect all CCTVs in Boracay "to support peace and order" on the island. He said he also arranged a $1 million dollar project with Korean Telecom for tourism and the local government.

Uy said Converge is now focusing on strengthening the connectivity in key tourist areas since they are the "face" of the Philippines.

Converge is already online in Bohol, and some parts of Palawan, Uy said. It will also officially launch its services in El Nido, another preferred beach destination.

"Kasi mukha ng Pilipinas yan eh, image ng country, mga foreigner pupunta dito sasabihin ang sama ng internet ng Pilipino. If we put this (fiber), the image of the country is getting better," Uy said.

Currently, Converge offers services for enterprises and SMEs on the island, with the residential market to open next month. Rates and speeds are the same as their offering elsewhere, Uy said.

Uy said the company is also providing digital solutions for SMEs and businesses to help them embrace digitalization and scale up with operations.

Converge has so far spent about P100 billion in capital expenditures for its infrastructure development nationwide, Uy said.

