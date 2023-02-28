Converge, KT Corp ink deal on possible partnership

MANILA - Converge ICT and South Korea’s KT Corp have agreed to pursue a potential business collaboration and partnership, the broadband service provider disclosed on Tuesday.

Converge said that among the potential deals it eyes with KT Corp, formerly known as Korea Telecom, were a cloud-based video surveillance solution called Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) and a transportation management technology, Mobility as a Service (MaaS).

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Converge said.

“The agreement was signed by Converge President and Co-Founder, Maria Grace Uy, and KT Senior Vice President, Sunguk Moon,” Converge said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“This potential partnership with KT will allow us to co-innovate and deliver advanced technologies suited for the needs of Philippine businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” Uy added.

Converge has also partnered with Singapore-based Keppel Telecommunications and Transportation Inc to set up a subsea cable system that will include the country to boost connectivity.

RELATED VIDEO