MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc said on Tuesday it has achieved its goal of hitting a 2 million fiber port rollout for 2022.

As of Dec. 31, Converge has deployed over 2 million fiber ports in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the pure fiber provider said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"Converge continues to expand its nationwide network reach to efficiently deliver consumer network demands and empower Filipinos across urban and rural areas. With this record deployment of ports, we are ensuring high availability in more areas around the country,” said Converge Co-Founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy.

"Achieving our fiber rollout target is very much important for us to ensure that our resources are utilized effectively and to also support the growth of our residential subscriber base,” Uy added.

Uy said Converge is on track to meet its goal of covering 55 percent of households in the Philippines by 2023. As of Sept. 30, 2022, Converge said its coverage was at 53 percent.

For 2022, its capital expenditure was set at P21 to P23 billion.

