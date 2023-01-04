MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc said Wednesday it has obtained a license to provide connectivity services to the wholesale market in Singapore.

Its subsidiary Converge ICT Singapore Pte Ltd received the greenlight from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) under the Ministry of Communications and Information for its application for a "Facilities-Based Operations" (FBO) license, the company said.

Effective Jan. 3 this year, Converge SG can start deploying telecommunications infrastructure and provide connectivity services as well as fiber optic cable capacity to wholesale and enterprise customers in Singapore, Converge said.

“The grant of an FBO license to our Singapore unit significantly bolsters the ability of the Converge Group to sell international wholesale connectivity and capacity services, as we can now directly service clients in Singapore to cater to their growing needs for intra-Asia and Trans-Pacific connectivity requirements,” said Converge CEO and Converge SG Director Dennis Anthony Uy.

With the license, Converge can provide international connectivity services in Singapore including Ethernet-International Private Line (E-IPL) service, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) service, Carrier Ethernet Network service, Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network (IP-VPN) services using Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) and sale and resale of submarine cable capacities, it said.

Converge SG incorporated in Singapore in 2021 aimed at marketing and selling international cable capacity to carriers, ISPs and telcos there.

Converge said wholesale would continue to be an important driver for its Enterprise business.

