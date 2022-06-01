A Converge center. Photo: Dennis Uy's Twitter Page



MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc on Wednesday said it would double the speed for all existing and new FiberX Plan 1500 subscribers to cater to the increased demand.

Starting June 1, FiberX Plan 1500 subscribers will automatically get a permanent free speed upgrade of up to 100 Mbps from 50 Mbps for the same price of P1,500 per month, the pure fiber broadband provider said.

With double the speed, consumers will also be able to double productivity, it said.

“We at Converge know how essential it is to have a fast and consistent internet connection for work, school, and even personal use. We’ve expanded our network and equipped it with the latest technology, to ensure Filipinos get the quality internet connection they deserve," Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus Romero said,

"Today, we are pleased to announce that we are doubling the speed of our base plan for existing and potential subscribers. With this, we will be able to give our kababayans a better experience for everyday productivity,” he added.

The upgrade will be seen automatically, Converge said.

Converge said it has laid down 500,000 kilometers of total fiber assets. It said it aims to cover 55 percent of homes in the country by 2025.

The company owned by Pampanga-based businessman Dennis Anthony Uy earlier said its 2022 capital expenditure would be slightly higher than the 2021's P25 billion spending plan.

