MANILA - Converge ICT Solutions Inc said Thursday it has deployed nearly 5.5 million ports from Luzon to Mindanao as of the end of October.

In a statement, Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said the swift port deployment underpins its goal of reaching the unserved and underserved in the country.

To date, the pure fiber provider has its footprint in 440 municipalities and cities across the country, it said, adding that its total residential subscribers are at nearly 1.6 million as of the end of September.

In November, Converge said it has completed its subsea cable project connecting all major islands of the Philippines to its national fiber backbone.



“In our new markets in Visayas and Mindanao, we’re glad to see a healthy uptake as 20 percent of the fiber rollouts were in these areas,” said Uy.

“Given the shift of every activity to the online space, access to the internet should no longer be a privilege but should be a right of every Filipino. The social and economic benefits that connectivity (particularly broadband) unlocks has to reach those at the margins,” said Uy.

Converge, as well as PLDT Inc and Globe Telecom, have all recorded an uptick in broadband demand this year accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Converge earlier said it aims to power 55 percent of residential homes by 2023.

