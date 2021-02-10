Converge says 'doubled' fiber network in 2020

A Converge logo. ABS-CBN/File

MANILA - Converge said Wednesday it "doubled" its fiber network and residential customer growth last year from 2019 as it ramped up its expansion.

The fixed-line broadband provider installed 28,300 kilometers of fiber optic cables last year, bringing its fiber network to over 55,000 km.

This fiber connection is available to 2.7 million fiber-to-the-home ports for broadband customers nationwide, Converge said.

The company also added over 1 million residential customers last year, more than 529,000 it added in 2019.

This expanded Converge's customer base to 6.1 million homes, which is 25 percent of total households in the country, it said.

“We are well on track to meeting our goal of reaching over 15 million or 55 percent of Philippine households by 2025 and ready to serve the high-speed broadband requirements of the majority of our people," Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said.

Uy said the expansion was made "more urgent" as Filipinos need fast internet in their homes during the pandemic.

Converge said fiber optic cables provide the "fastest" internet of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) of speed, the company said.

The company aims to reach unserved and underserved areas within its customer base, as well as expand the network by connecting Luzon with Visayas and Mindanao through a domestic fiber backbone.

RELATED VIDEO