Converge ICT picks US-based CommScope to build 'high speed' internet backbone

Students take part in their online classes inside their home in Parañaque on September 24, 2020. FILE/George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Philippine fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions on Tuesday said it picked CommScope, a provider of infrastructure solutions for communications network to build its internet backbone in the country.

Converge said it partnered with CommScope to address the demand for a robust, high-speed internet infrastructure and connect the unserved and underserved communities.

The two companies will expand network coverage in rural and urban areas, with CommScope contributing its expertise in network design, deployment and project management.

“The unprecedented demand for connectivity has moved to the top of the agenda when it comes to growing the Philippines’ economy. Converge ICT’s ambition is to provide super-fast reliable connections while overcoming the disparities in fiber roll outs that have excluded the benefits of the internet from some of our nation’s communities,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge Founder and CEO.

Converge said CommScope’s plug-and-play fiber products will reduce installation time of the fiber connectivity deployments, thus speeding up the completion of these infrastructures despite shortage of manpower.

“Copper cannot support the seismic transformational changes we expect in the future, making it critical to build out fiber networks strategically, quickly, cost-effectively, and at scale. CommScope’s team is dedicated to ensuring the largest, most ambitious network transformations go off without a hitch,” Uy added.

It will also tap into CommScope’s Optical Distribution Network innovation to address the changing needs of the Fiber-To-The-Home network.

CommScope said the large scale deployment plans are aligned with the nation’s Digital Philippines initiative which calls from improved connectivity to empower Filipinos under the new normal.

“As emerging markets like the Philippines invigorate broadband with investment in digital infrastructure, it will be critical to build networks that meet that demand,” said Alper Turken, senior vice president of Service Providers for Asia Pacific at CommScope.