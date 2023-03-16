Converge net income at P7.4-B in 2022; coverage exceeds 55 pct target

MANILA - Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc on Thursday said its net income hit P7.4 billion in 2022 while exceeding its target of covering 55 percent of households in the country.

Consolidated revenues grew 27.3 percent to P33.7 billion last year, the pure fiber provider said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Converge said it added 32,000 residential subscribers in the fourth quarter, which brought the total count to 1.9 million.

It also rolled out almost 312,000 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) ports in Q4, bringing the total to 7.9 million.

Converge said its nationwide network grew to over 14.9 million brought its nationwide household coverage to 56.2 percent, exceeding its target to reached 55 percent by 2023.

"As an internet service provider, Converge remains committed to providing quality fiber internet connectivity, which includes providing world-class customer service. The company's continued investment in customer service have resulted in significant improving internal customer experience metrics," it said.

